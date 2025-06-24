Many have turned tp tools such as spreadsheets to help them keep track | Shutterstock

Finance-savvy Brits have revealed their go-to money hacks - including having ‘no spend days’, opening bank accounts to take advantage of intro offers, and reverting to physical cash.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 82 per cent have employed tactics to make their money work harder for them.

With other methods including opening saving 'pots' with specific targets in mind (16 per cent) and auditing all their subscriptions (six per cent) - to get rid of any they don't use.

Cashback websites (24 per cent), having multiple accounts to take advantage of different benefits (18 per cent), and organising direct debits to come out of their accounts on or close to payday (33 per cent) are also commonplace.

Many also turn to tools such as spreadsheets (18 per cent), mobile banking (37 per cent), and even writing down all their spending down on a notepad (14 per cent) to keep on track.

Merve Ferrero, chief strategy officer at Zopa Bank which today [Tuesday June 24] launched its new flagship bank account, Biscuit, by presenting an edible and fully functional credit card to food critic Grace Dent, said: “As the study shows, consumers want their finances to work harder – more dough with less effort, alongside digital ease and convenience.

“But instead of ease, they’re stuck juggling clunky apps and loyalty to banks that give back next to nothing.

“While money is tight for most of us, today there are smart moves that can make money go further.”

Grace Dent takes a bite out of banking with the world's first edible card | Ben Stevens/PinPep

People want their money to ‘work harder’

The study also found money-saving hacks leave those polled feeling enthusiastic (22 per cent), happy (21 per cent), and comfortable (20 per cent)

But while the vast majority have adopted approaches to make their money do more for them, many are reluctant to change their ways.

It emerged 41 per cent have been with their bank for more than 21 years - and 21 per cent have never considered changing.

This is despite just 19 per cent believing they get good value from their account providers.

However, the research carried out through OnePoll found 42 per cent would weigh up their options if they were offered a better rate on their savings, while a joining reward would turn the heads of 35 per cent.

As with cashback offers, for at least 31 per cent.

Merve Ferrero of Zopa Bank, which aims to offer a simplified customer experience along with appealing rates through its Biscuit account, added: “Cashback on monthly bills and competitive interest on our hard-earned savings can add value at every bite – making life just a little easier.

“As consumers, we want to get the value that we deserve, with less effort."