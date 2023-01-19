Spanish health chiefs have announced that they are reintroducing a major Covid rule which could affect British tourists this summer. Spanish health experts in popular tourist hotspots have asked everyone to consider wearing masks inside crowded places.

The updated guidance was issued this week amid the risk of new strains rising in China and the USA. At present, Spain is not allowing unvaccinated travellers from China to enter.

The areas affected include Costa del Sol, Málaga, and Seville. However, wearing a mask is not compulsory for holidaymakers, but advised by health experts.

At a meeting on Tuesday (January 17), the president of Andalusia Juanma Moreno said people should wear masks in indoor places where there is a crowd of people unable to maintain a safe distance. For Spanish nursing homes, the regional government is reintroducing a booking system for visitors to make sure they are not showing any signs of Covid.

At present, UK tourists who are not fully vaccinated can visit Spain. Foreign Office advice states: "Spain does not require any proof of vaccination, a negative test result, or a Covid-19 recovery certificate to enter the country, regardless of your vaccination status."

