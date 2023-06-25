News you can trust since 1952
British holidaymakers warned they could be turned away from Spain, Italy and Portugal due to new rules

UK holidaymakers face being turned away from some of Europe’s major destinations due to new rules being introduced.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 25th Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

Under a post-Brexit scheme, UK arrivals may be refused entry to the likes of Greece, Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Italy if they don’t have certain new documents. Holidaymakers will be required to obtain a travel permit which allows them to enter all EU nations - but it comes at a fee.

Anyone who wants to travel to the EU from the UK will have to buy a European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) visa waiver before they depart. They ‘Eurovisa’ will cost around £6.

They will also be required to complete an online application form to get their ETIAS as early as November. If they fail to get the visa, British passport holders could be turned in at the border control.

According to Schengen Visa Info ETIAS applications may be turned down for the following reasons:

    • Your passport is invalid
    • You are considered a “risk"
    • You have a Schengen Information System (SIS) alert
    • You submit an incomplete application
    • You do not attend a required interview
    If your ETIAS application is denied you can request an appeal. The official launch date of the ‘Eurovisa’ has not yet been confirmed by the EU.

