The movie is based on the true story of the 1972 Uruguayan rugby team plane crash.

A brand-new Netflix thriller based on a true story has become one of the most viewed movies on the platform, only a matter of weeks after being added.

Society of the Snow is a brand-new Spanish thriller which re-tells the tragic story of the 1972 Uruguayan rugby team plane crash also known as the Andes flight disaster.

After the plane crash, those onboard the flight were stranded on the Andes mountains, being forced to resort to cannibalism to survive.

Devastatingly, out of the 40 passengers and five crew members on board, there were 29 fatalities and only 16 survivors.

After a 72-day ordeal, the survivors were finally rescued by two helicopters. Survivors were taken to hospitals where they were treated for altitude sickness, dehydration, frostbite, broken bones, scurvy and malnutrition.

Directed by J.A Bayona, Society of the Snow is an adaptation of Pablo Vierci’s novel of the same name, and has captivated Netflix viewers within weeks of its release.

Society of the Snow is now in the ninth spot in Netflix most viewed films.

Society of the Snow is based on the 1972 Andes flight disaster

The popularity of the movie has led to a 36-minute documentary version named Society of the Snow: Who Were We on the Mountain?

The documentary will also be distributed by Netflix, and although a release date is yet to be confirmed, subscribers can now set a reminder on the streaming service, to be notified when it becomes available to stream.