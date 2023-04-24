Former Strictly stars Maisie Smith, 21, and Max George, 34, shocked The Chase host Bradley Walsh as they got engaged live on the show. The pair are the first celebrity couple to take part on the show.

In an episode of The Chase Celebrity Special which aired on Sunday evening (April 23), The Wanted singer Max was the second contestant to take part in the quiz show. He put his quizzing skills to the test after Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu secured £1,000 for the team.

Bradley questioned the singer on his time in the music industry before his experience on Strictly Come Dancing, where Max met Maisie. They appeared on the same Strictly series together back in 2018, with former Eastenders actress Maisie reaching the final with her dancing partner Gorka Marquez.

Meanwhile, Max was the third contestant to be eliminated from the dance competition alongside his partner Dianne Buswell. Unaware of their background, The Chase host Bradley questioned how the singer and actress knew each other. Bradley asked: “Okay, how do you know each other?”

Max attempted to reply before Bradley asked if they had been out together. The audience laughed in response, as some of the audience members clearly knew the two were in a relationship.

Max finally revealed that “it’s sort of going on at the minute”, leading Bradley to apologise for not knowing the context of how they knew each other, which was met with laughter from the audience. Bradley said: “I didn’t know. I’m so sorry.”

Bradley then sneakily asked the couple when the big day was, with Max pretending to reach into his pocket to pull out a ring. “Funny you mention it, er…” the singer said.

Maisie rose in anticipation from her seat, which led Bradley to be fooled by their pretend marriage proposal. Max and Maisie have been in a relationship since summer 2022 after growing close on the Strictly tour.