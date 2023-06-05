A 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who were involved in a major incident at Bournemouth beach died of drowning, a coroner has heard. Sunnah Khan and Joe Abbess got into difficulty in the water on Wednesday (May 31).

Eight other people were also pulled from the water. A police investigation into the events surrounding the death of Khan, from Buckinghamshire and Abbess from Southampton, are still ongoing.

Tributes were paid to the pair over the weekend. Sunnah’s mother, Stephanie Williams spoke of her heartbreak on Twitter and shared a picture of her daughter Sunnah Khan. She said: "On Wednesday I lost my beautiful daughter at Bournemouth beach.

"Sunnah was so well loved and well liked. No parent should ever have to go through what her dad and I are going through. We love you so much baby girl."

Joe’s family said: “He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed. His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.

“Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him. We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions.

“He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded.”

Southampton Football Club also paid tribute to the teenager, saying: “SaintsFC is extremely saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Joe Abbess, a valued employee of the club’s hospitality and catering partner and a cherished member of our football family at the club.”