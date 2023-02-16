One of the UK’s biggest attractions, with over five million people visiting each year, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is looking for a rollercoaster test rider. The chosen applicant will be asked to provide ‘valuable feedback’ to help with improvements to the amusement park.

Taking to social media , they said: “Exciting opportunity! We’re looking for a Rollercoaster Test Rider! You will report on each ride’s fun factor and provide valuable feedback for improvement. You can also test ride roller coasters at parks around Europe!”

Blackpool Pleasure Beach stress that this is a temporary role, and a successful applicant will need to be available to spend a day at Blackpool Pleasure Beach during the week commencing Monday, March 13.

It’s not suitable for everyone though and there are some requirements applicants will have to meet. To apply, you will need to be at least 1.32m tall, have a good head for heights, a strong stomach and like going upside down. Previous experience of riding roller coasters and thrill rides is also preferred.

The job will be much more than just riding roller coasters all day though. The successful applicant will need to also test numerous rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and report on a number of key fun factors such as speed, thrills, and excitement levels.

As well as advising on where improvements could be made to increase visitors’ enjoyment on rides, the tester might also be asked to work with the Operations Department to come up with fun and thrilling ideas for future projects.

