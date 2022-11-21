As Black Friday approaches, Costa Coffee is getting on board by handing out free drinks to anyone who downloads their Costa Coffee app. Coffee lovers can bag themselves a free latte or even a hot chocolate by simply registering to become a Costa Coffee Club member free of charge.

Customers must download the Costa app and register to become a Costa Club member by November 24 to qualify for the free drink to enjoy over the Black Friday period. The free drink will then be redeemable until November 27.

Customers that download the Costa Coffee app can benefit from a range of offers by being part of the Costa club. Members can get a free cake on their birthday by inputting the date on the app, get a free drink when they purchase 8 instore and get extra points and a free drink for every four purchases when using a reusable cup.

The new deal coincides with legendary entertainer and Boyzone star, Ronan Keating being appointed as Costa’s new ‘Director of Love’ who is on a mission to win the nation’s heart by handing out free coffee.

Most Popular

Commenting on his new role, Keating said: “I’m really excited to be joining Costa Coffee for a campaign with love at its heart. It’s fun to play the role of ‘Director of Love’ and I’m excited to give the nation lots of love this festive season, and maybe even help them re-connect over a Costa coffee.”

Costa Coffee is handing out free drinks to customers that download the app ahead of Black Friday

However, the current free drink offer does not include any festive drinks , like Costa’s new Toblerone latte and Terry’s chocolate orange hot chocolate. The deal should be available in all 2,700 UK branches.

Full list of Costa hot drinks you could get for free

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flat white

Mocha

Flat black

Americano

Cappuccino

Cortado

Caramel cortado

Mocha cortado

Mocha Italia espresso

Hot chocolate

White hot chocolate

Chai latte

English breakfast tea

Earl Grey tea

Decaffeinated tea

Green tea

Mint infusion

Berry Infusion

How to get the free Costa Coffee drink deal