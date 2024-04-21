Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A funny video shows a beagle cross dog sitting on his couch watching The Lion King and reacting to emotional scenes in the film.

Winston, six, is a massive fan of the big screen and is transfixed when his favourite films are on. His owner Gabrielle Pelfrey, 28, says she always played films for him when he was a puppy but never believed he was properly watching.

This changed when Gabrielle put The Lion King on, with Winston being obsessed with the film. The Disney classic is Winston's favourite and he can't help but react when watching it.

Video footage shows the beagle cross jumping up at the screen and barking when the villain Scar is shown. The video also captured Winston's emotional reaction when Mufasa died.

Beagle cross dog Winston loves watching films.

Gabrielle, who works in veterinary medicine in Ohio, USA, said: "At first we thought there is no way he's paying attention but then these reactions started and we were like oh my gosh he really is.