BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67 following bowel cancer diagnosis

The news presenter’s death was confirmed by his agent on Monday (July 24). A statement from Mary Greenham said: “I am so terribly sorry to inform you that George Alagiah died peacefully today, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“George fought until the bitter end but sadly that battle ended earlier today.” Greenham continued: “George was deeply loved by everybody who knew him, whether it was a friend, a colleague or a member of the public. He simply was a wonderful human being.

“My thoughts are with Fran, the boys and his wider family”

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said:

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across the BBC, we are all incredibly sad to hear the news about George. We are thinking of his family at this time.

“George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly.

“He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity. He was loved by all and we will miss him enormously.”

Born in Sri Lanka, Alagiah became the face of BBC News in 2007 and was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, which had spread to his liver and lymph nodes, in April 2014.

George Alagiah at Buckingham Palace after collecting his OBE from the Queen. ... Royal investitures. BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died aged 67 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014, his agent said. Issue date: Monday July 24, 2023. Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad