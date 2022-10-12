EastEnders producers have confirmed that some of the show’s most iconic characters will make a return to Albert Square in a special episode in memory of actress June Brown, who played Dot Branning for 35 years.

June Brown played Dot Cotton in EastEnders from 1985, before leaving in 2020. She died on April 3 this year. Last week it was rumoured that Jac Jossa who played Dot’s granddaughter, Lauren Branning would be returning for an episode centred around Dot’s funeral, but now it has been confirmed that a whole posse from the EastEnders cast from over the years will be making a re-appearance.

Old friends including Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman CBE), Barry Clark (Gary Hailes) George ‘Lofty’ Holloway (Tom Watt), Mary ‘the punk’ Smith (Linda Davidson) and Disa O’Brien (Jan Graveson) will join Dot’s step-granddaughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) to say goodbye in a special episode to pay their respects, EastEnders producers have confirmed.

Eastenders stars will be returning to BBC for one off episode

Most Popular

In an Instagram post, the EastEnders team said that the returning cast is currently filming scenes which will bring viewers up to date with their lives, as they share their cherished memories of Dot.

Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw said it was “important to bring back significant people from Dot’s life to join her Walford loved ones for her final farewell.”

“It’s an honour to invite so many of Walford’s beloved characters back to pay tribute to Dot. Over the years, Dot profoundly impacted the lives of many young people struggling with life’s biggest challenges. Her warmth, heart and compassion changed lives – so we wanted to reunite some of the people she helped the most. I’m thrilled these talented and generous actors wanted to share this special experience with us so we can give Dot a fitting send-off,” Chris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

List of EastEnders stars set to return for special episode

Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman CBE)

Barry Clark (Gary Hailes)

George ‘Lofty’ Holloway (Tom Watt)

Mary ‘the punk’ Smith (Linda Davidson)

Disa O’Brien (Jan Graveson)

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa)