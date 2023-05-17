In a major shakeup for customers, Barclays branches across UK high streets will see their opening hours cut. Currently, opening times vary across branches with some staying open as late as 5.30pm.

However, according to The Mirror, under new plans which will take effect from August 7, times will be cut to 9.30am - 3pm at the majority of locations. Saturday opening hours will also change to 9.30am-1pm across most branches - currently, most branches close between 2.30pm and 4pm on Saturday.

Changes will also be made to counter opening times, extending them to 3pm, bringing them in-line with branch closing times. Currently, Barclays counters close at 2pm or an hour before the branch closing time at most locations.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Our new midweek opening hours of 9.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday will bring consistency to branches across the UK, reducing confusion and ensuring we are open during the times customers visit most. These changes also include aligning our counter service to opening hours midweek, so our counter is open until the branch closes.

“Customers, including SMEs, can continue to bank outside these hours across a range of channels including the Barclays app, our telephony service and via video banking appointments.”

