A 100kg baby rhino has well and truly found its feet after being filmed running and jumping around its 21-acre paddock at Whipsnade Zoo.

The six-week-old calf, born last month to mum Jaseera, has only just begun to venture out of its indoor cosy den, but already appears to be a big fan of the great outdoors. Rhino Keeper Michael Hepher said the endangered southern white rhino calf loves to play with the rest of the herd, before snuggling up to mum Jaseera.

“When he’s not playing with the other rhinos, he loves to sleep and eat, and like any newborn he still needs regular naps! At six-weeks old he’s getting bolder by the day. While he started out quite wobbly on his feet, he’s now firmly found his stride.”