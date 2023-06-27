Asda car parks will host mobile breast screening units in a new partnership with the NHS. The collaboration has been launched in a bid to increase convenience and visibility of vital breast screening services in England.

Asda will currently host three mobile breast screening vans in England, as well as one in Scotland, with plans to identify even more sites to ‘make a difference.’ Jo Warner, Senior Director Corporate Responsibility and ESG/Asda Spokesperson, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With breast screening attendance declining in recent years, we knew we could do something practical to help. Opening up space in our car parks to host mobile screening units felt like a natural extension to three decades of fundraising and breast cancer awareness raising efforts – and our hope is it will help to improve visibility and convenience of screening and ultimately drive earlier diagnosis and better outcomes for those affected by breast cancer.”

Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive at Breast Cancer Now said: “We’re delighted that NHS England and our long-term partner, Asda, are working together to improve the convenience of vital breast screening, with ASDA offering many of their car parks as locations for breast screening vans in England.

Most Popular

“Breast screening is a key tool for detecting breast cancer early, as critically, the sooner the disease is diagnosed, the more likely treatment is to be successful. As such, we welcome this important initiative which will help improve people’s awareness of breast screening and could provide this vital service in new areas of the community.”

The NHS is aiming to tackle declining breast screening attendance in England with conveniently placed sites

Following years of declining breast screening attendance in England, this availability of alternative mobile screening unit locations comes as Breast Cancer Now’s #NoTimeToWaste campaign calls on the government to urgently invest in the NHS Breast Screening Programme, to guarantee its accessibility to all eligible women, and ensure it has enough staff and resources to offer the care women deserve, now and in decades to come.

List of Asda’s breast cancer screening sites

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad