Android users have been urged to check over 190 apps that could potentially empty your bank account. The nine most affected apps have a total of 12.5 million downloads between them.

They are: HexaPop Link 2248, Macaron Match, Macaron Boom, Jelly Connect, Tiler Master, Crazy Magic Ball, Bitcoin Master, Happy 2048 and Mega Win Slots. Users are being told to delete the affected apps.

Tech safety experts warned that the apps reportedly have disguised malware with researchers saying it puts a "larger user base at risk of potential privacy breaches and data exfiltration".

Full list of apps that could empty your bank account

Most Popular

Chip Winner 2048 iSecurity - Virus Cleaner Quick Loan Pro Calculator Lock – Photos Vault Pixel Battle Ztime:Earn cash rewards easily Pop Stone 2 - Match 3 Game Gem Puzzle Real Money:Play Games Earn Vast VPN - Secure VPN Proxy Fast Booster Box Channel3 Make Money - Game Time Woohoo - Real Cash Games Earn Money: Squid Game Cash Game: Money Puppy LuckyYou Hello VPN-Fast & Secure Dong Bao HotBuku-Alat Pembaca Novel Profesional dan Populer Yeloli Princess Makeup много монет Yeloli Princess Makeup UangNyata:hasilkan & permainan Fast Loan Plus Crazy Christmas Tree Pop Diamonds Cash All - Earn real money Merge snack-Overfood Vegas Coin Pusher Crazy Cut Money Lucky Cashman-Real Money&Paid Lucky Slots: Real Money& Spin TappyCoins Pet Connect - cute pets match Lucky Coin Pusher -3D Money Tree Garden Chips Winner Mega Win Slots SuperFastVPN-UnlimitedVPN Magical Pet:Pop Match Neutral Solitaire BTC LINKED Lucky Dog Videos Hexa Link - 2248 Connect Puzzle Ganho Casual Bitcoin 2 Moon Pop Pop Balls Fruits Legend: Farm Frenzy Fruit Bubble Smash BTC Fall Sweet Fruit Smash Funny Hoop Go Break Step Going Funny Block Squid Gem Lucky Cube Blast NA Cube Master 3D Merge Crazy Bal Grand Win Solitaire ChipWin To 21:Merge game Bubble Shooter Hero Bingo Day: Lucky to Win Cookie Crush Winning Slot : Mystic Pharaoh HexaPop Link 2248 Dropping Balls Crazy Magic Ball Bird Linked BigBang PopStar - Pongs Puzzle Chain One Line Jewels Crush Fever - Match 3 Jewel Blast Tropical Fruit Blast Bubble Spinner Merge hexagon jewel - Match 3 Random Dice Jelly Connect Monster Link- Match Blast Block Crush Birds Merge Idle Dinosaurs Kitty Blast: Lucky Pet 2022! Go Jump Knife Master Macaron Matc Crazy Cut Money Mood to Pop Smash King Lucky Eggs - Win Big Rewards Mystery Solitaire Tycoon candy kaboom Dice Master: Jump Jump Mega Jackpot Slot: Cash Winner Dreamlike Candy：Sweet Merge Candy Winner Block Puzzle Desert tree: Cash Grow Game Macaron Boom Word Games：BIG WIN Vegas Cash Casino Cube 2048 Crazy Pop Tree Vegas Bingo Street Soccer Game Real Money Slots & Spin to Win Bingo County: Amazing 2022 Crazy Bomb Cookie Macaron Circus coin pusher Ludo Magic Mystery Miner Tycoon Slots Pop! Bitcoin Master Happy Fruit Blackjack 21: Cash Poker Forest Puzzle Hex Puzzle 2048 Lucky Cube Solitaire legend Cake Master: Cream Legend Crazy Fruit Crush Boom Match Funny Macaron Cute Macaron Zumba Food Merger Holic Macaron Dessert Match Kitchen Macaron Bubble Bingo Slots Sea Big Bang Cute Liner Puppy Fruit Slice Crazy Zumba Fruit Funny Hex Merge Cash Storm Slots:Real MoneyChatMate Bingo Magic Zoo: 2022 Journey Farm Blast - Match Game Shake Shake Sheep Cat Party Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch Mega Lightning Slots BitCoin Connect Bitcoin Master -Mine Bitcoins! Solitaire Mega : Win Big Lucky Aquarium Happy Farm Slots-harvest & win Crazy Cash Dozer Maya Merge - 2248 Hexa Puzzle Bank Bingo Slot Lucky cube Diamond Miner: Surprises Foodie Tiler Lucky Crush Lucky Woody Match-Block Blast Bingo Club-Lucky to win Nice PopLink 2248 Tiler Master Food to pop Fun Block Puzzle Game 2022 Coin Defender Cash master Happy Merge Bang Block BigBang Dominoes - Royal Master Royal Knight Slice Cookie Smash Candy Pop Star Lucky For Happy Happy 2048 Merge Lucky Puppies Holiday 2048 2248 Linked Street Football Star Fruit Spin Blast Magic Balls Joy Match 3D Classic Diamond Slots: Cash Super Jump Slot Club Lucky Tile Match:Triple Crush Relx cash Chain Block 3D Metaverse Merge Block Master - Brain Games Fruit Cutting Killer Gem Smash Smash Master Dessert Crush BuzzVideo-Earn money app Tunai Instan ClipClaps - Reward your interest

What is malware and why is it harmful?

According to the Oxford Dictionary, Malware is a software that is specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system. It is also used to leak private information and more.