Andrew Lloyd Webber will miss the opening night of his new Broadway show this week after revealing his eldest son is "critically ill" with gastric cancer. The musical theatre mogul said he was “absolutely devastated” as his son Nicholas has been hospitalised after battling cancer for the last 18 months.

"I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill," said Lord Lloyd-Webber in a statement.

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.

"I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday.

“We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner,” Lloyd Webber added.

“He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Bad Cinderella is due to open at New York’s Imperial Theatre on Thursday (March 23). Bad Cinderella previously debuted in the West End under the title Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella. Nick was nominated for a Grammy for producing the original cast album for the play.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, 43, is known for scoring the BBC One drama Love, Lies And Records and a theatrical and symphonic version of The Little Prince. He also produced his father’s Symphonic Suites at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London and was nominated for a Grammy alongside his father for a musical theatre album for Lord Lloyd-Webber’s Cinderella.

