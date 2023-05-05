An auction will feature items belonging to tragic music icon Amy Winehouse including her trademark black eyeliner, ballet slippers and mini dresses. The collection of fifty pieces includes items synonymous with the London artist’s style before her death in 2011.

A highlight appearing at auction for the first time is the Dolce & Gabbana shell patterned dress worn in Amy’s 2004 “F*ck Me Pumps” music video, which is estimated to fetch up to $20,000 at the auction in New York. In the music video, directed by Marlene Rhein, Winehouse can be seen walking the streets of London with a microphone wearing black pumps.

The track was the fourth and final single from Amy’s debut album Frank. Other lots include iconic costumes and personal property, as well as never-before-seen items such as a group of figure-hugging mini-dresses Winehouse designed with stylist Naomi Parry.

They were for a new fashion line and for Winehouse’s 2011 European Tour, but were never worn due to the singer’s untimely passing. The Julien’s Auctions sale has been curated by Parry, author of the Beyond Black biography and Winehouse’s close friend, who Julien’s say “created many of the style icon’s most famous fashion moments.”

Martin Nolan, Founder and Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “ Julien’s Auctions is proud to unveil our annual Music Icons lineup featuring a collection of over 1,200 museum quality artifacts, instruments and memorabilia that have earned their place in the pantheon of music history.”

