All aboard for a relaxing cruising holiday

Get ship shape with cruising break

One of the great benefits of a UK cruise is that the ship departs from a British port.

With no airport queues, no long waits in departure lounges or luggage restrictions, it’s just a case of getting to the port, unpacking and enjoying the holiday.

Take a break on a P&O cruise ship (photo: P&O)

Enjoy on-board dining, leisure facilities - including gyms and swimming pools - and evening entertainment.All the major companies, including Cunard, Viking, Saga, Fred Olsen, Hurtigruten, Marella - operated by TUI - MSC Cruises, Noble Caledonia, Princess, P&O and Regent Seven Seas, have been operating UK cruises.

Most have already published brochures, including online, for 2022 and beyond.

Take to UK seas with the following ...

Princess Cruises

British Isles with Liverpool from Southampton, 10 nights.Departs: October 5, 2021.

Cruise departs from Southampton / Portland / Cork (Cobh) / Greenock / Belfast / Liverpool / Southampton.Scenic British Isles cruises 2021 and 2022.

Fred Olsen

Short Break - Southampton to Liverpool.

Spend two memorable and rewarding nights on the new ship Borealis, sailing from Southampton to Liverpool, for a taste of what makes small ship cruising.

Includes sumptuous dining.

Depart May 26, 2022.

Ambassador Cruise Line

Round Britain and Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration, 12 nights.

Visiting London Tilbury, Rosyth - for Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Kirkwall - Orkney Isles, Portree - Isle of Skye, Tobermory - Isle of Mull, Belfast, Holyhead - Isle of Anglesey, St. Mary's - Isles of Scilly, St. Peter Port - Guernsey - Channel Islands, Honfleur, London Tilbury.

Depart April 17, 2022.

Cunard

Experience the UK coastline from a unique perspective with a scenic voyage on board a Cunard Queen. Encounter coastal. wildlife, rugged cliffsides and medieval castles on a British Isles cruise, departing Southampton this year and next year.

British Isles, 12 nights, May 24, 2022. Includes Isles of Scilly and Ireland.

Music, theatre and fine dining each day and night of your voyage.

Saga

Springtime in British Isles, 14 nights.

From the Norfolk Broads and Scottish Highlands to the Giant’s Causeway, discover a wealth of natural attractions on this two-week circumnavigation of Britain, also calling at Ireland. Visit a trio of historic capitals – Edinburgh, Belfast and Dublin – to discover their distinct identities. Contrast this with the wild beauty of the Isle of Skye and maritime past of Portland on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

Depart: May 12.

Check the schedule