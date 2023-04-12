One of Aldi’s own brand flavoured gin offerings has been named as one of the best in the world. The retailer’s popular Haysmith’s Rhubarb & Ginger has received praise from the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC).

The Aldi gin is one of the few spirits that was awarded a gold medal as part of the 2023 IWSC awards. The outstanding marker is the highest accolade that can be awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the award’s site, the Haysmith’s Rhubarb & Ginger is the only one of Aldi’s top-rated entries to have received such a praise. The supermarket has also been awarded both bronze and silver accolades for some of its other alcoholic offerings.

This is not the first time Aldi’s Rhubarb & Ginger gin has received a gold honour. In 2021 , Aldi received a nod at the Gin Masters awards, where it was named as one of the top-flavoured gins.

Most Popular

Its latest praise is seen to cement the gin as one of the best in the world, as only a limited selection of spirits make the cut for the prestigious IWSC awards.

IWSC praise Aldi gin in 2023 spirit awards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarkets Haysmith’s Rhubarb & Ginger gin was one of the select few spirit offerings that received a gold medal in this year’s IWSC awards.

Part of the top flavoured gins, the beverage was awarded gold as it received 98 points. The highest score that was given was 99. However, only nine entries received the score within the 2023 awards.

The gin was described by its tasters to be: "Magnificently well-balanced with the full, rich flavours of mouth-watering rhubarb, fiery ginger and chaste juniper."

Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, shared the retailer’s delight at receiving such an honour. She explained : "We are extremely proud to have received the highest possible accolade for our own brand spirits."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad