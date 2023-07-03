Aldi makes huge change to popular super 6 fruit & veg promotion - what’s new?

Aldi has announced a change to its Super 6 promotion which will impact all stores across the UK over the next few weeks. Britain’s fourth largest supermarket will be renaming its Super 6 to Super 7, with a proportion of profits from the seventh item in the range being donated to its charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

From Thursday (July 6) the Super 7 range will now include a little gem lettuce and once purchased, 7p from every pack will go towards supporting the charity. Every day in the UK, around seven teenagers and young adults are diagnosed with cancer. Aldi is aiming to raise awareness of this with its Super 7, while helping raise funds to support those affected.

Teenage Cancer Trust funds specialist nurses and Youth Support Co-ordinators to help get young people through cancer. However, there are still many more young people who need that dedicated care, and in the current climate fundraising is more important than ever.

The supermarket is also selling new reusable shopping bags as a Specialbuy to raise further funds for the charity, which have been designed by a young person who has been supported by Teenage Cancer Trust.

Liz Fox, Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “Teenage Cancer Trust does such a vital job of caring for young people affected by cancer, and our new Super 7 campaign aims to raise awareness of all that they do.

“Without donations they won’t be able to make a difference to so many young lives, and we are incredibly grateful to our colleagues and customers for helping us in our fundraising efforts so far for Teenage Cancer Trust.”

