Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A video shows how the Hollywood star sprinted over the bridge, wearing a bloodied shirt, as he was chased by army and police officers.

The Mission Impossible team also closed off Whitehall and Parliament Square during the shoot which took place on Sunday night - from midnight until 4am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 61-year-old was shooting action-packed scenes for the latest film in the Mission Impossible franchise, where he plays field agent Ethan Hunt. The A-List celebrity is known to film his own action scenes rather than using stuntmen.