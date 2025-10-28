Kimberley MW's unbeaten run is halted at newly-promoted Blackstones

Newly-promoted Blackstones halted Kimberley MW's superb run of form with a 1-0 home win in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.

The Miners went into the match on the back of a win over local rivals, Hucknall Town and a penalties victory the previous weekend in the FA Vase which took their unbeaten run to 12 matches in all competitions, winning the last eight.

In the end Will Bestwick's 59th minute strike, after some great build-up play, proved the difference.

The visitors threw everything at them after going behind but keeper Simon Dalton and his back four stood firm.

Kimberley MW on their way to defeat Blackstones on Saturday.

Kimberley manager Ant Ward said: “Blackstones is always a tough place to go.

“They have taken to Step 5 football like to a duck to water and sit well placed in the league. After Wednesday night's efforts away at Hucknall we always knew we would have to dig deep to get anything from the game.

“We started brightly and should in honesty have taken the lead after three minutes but spurned the best chance of the game.

“Chances were still created, but Blackstones to their credit were defensively sound and dug in and managed to thrawt the first half salvos and, credit to them, they were lively and real threats in transition.

“We were disappointed to go in at half-time without taking the lead, but in fairness it’s probably what we deserved.

“Second half they changed a few things and it worked with them looking far more the likely to score and capitalised to take the lead.

“Unfortunately we just couldn’t break them down and were beaten by a stubborn but well coached side.”

Kimberley now have no fewer than five games at their temporary Greenwich Avenue home in November.

They start with the visit of Retford United to Greenwich Avenue in the League Cup second round this Saturday followed by the visit of high-flying rivals Sherwood Colliery in league action on Tuesday.

Ward added: “We now look forward to the League Cup on Saturday as we host another excellent side in Retford United, who are flying high and favourites for the Step 6 title on Saturday at Basford. “Retford United have beaten plenty of Step 5 opposition this season, so we know we are in for another really tough test.”