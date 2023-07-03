News you can trust since 1952
Two more Covid-related deaths recorded across Eastwood and Kimberley area

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Broxtowe borough.
By Will Grimond
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 09:39 BST

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show a total of 466 people had died in the area by June 15, up from 464 on the week before.

They are among 17,806 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before June 29, mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA RadarA total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Radar
A total of 192,888 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15.