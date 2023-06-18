Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Broxtowe borough
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Broxtowe borough.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 461 people had died in the area by June 1, up from 459 on the week before.
They were among 17,764 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, June 15 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.