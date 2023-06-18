The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 461 people had died in the area by June 1, up from 459 on the week before.

They were among 17,764 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, June 15 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.