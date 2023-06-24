Three more Covid deaths recorded across Eastwood and Kimberley borough
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period across Eastwood and Kimberley borough.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 24th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 18:11 BST
The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show a total of 464 people had died in Broxtowe borough by June 8, up from 461 the week before.
They are among 17,784 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 22 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
A total of 192,716 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 8.