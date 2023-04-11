News you can trust since 1952
One more coronavirus-related death recorded across Eastwood and Kimberley

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period across Eastwood and Kimberley.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 448 people had died in Broxtowe borough by March 23, up from 447 the week before.

They are among 17,313 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 187,874 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 6 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

A total of 187,874 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.