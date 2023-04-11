One more coronavirus-related death recorded across Eastwood and Kimberley

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 448 people had died in Broxtowe borough by March 23, up from 447 the week before.

They are among 17,313 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 187,874 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 6 – mentions Covid-19 as a cause.