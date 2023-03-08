The figures come as the number of rough sleepers across England rose for the first time since 2017, despite a Government manifesto promise to end rough sleeping by 2024.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show two people were estimated to be sleeping rough in Broxtowe based on a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year – up from one the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures suggest 3,069 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in England last year – a 26 per cent rise on the 2,443 rough sleepers in 2021.

Most Popular 1 Multiple rough sleepers in Broxtowe borough – as England sees first rise since 2017

A Broxtowe Council spokeswoman said: “Homelessness is something which the council takes very seriously and we aim to prevent homelessness wherever possible.

"In 2022, we supported 110 homeless households. We own 16 units of temporary accommodation which we use, rather than bed and breakfast accommodation wherever possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have worked to improve our understanding of hidden or unofficial homeless households, including analysis of our waiting list of applicants that are sofa surfing.

"We have very low numbers of rough sleepers and our annual count conducted in November 2022 was verified as 2. We encourage all rough sleepers to engage with our Street Outreach service and have successfully supported many rough sleepers into permanent housing.”

The Government promised to eradicate homelessness by next year, but charities have called for greater action as the total number of rough sleepers across the country rose for the first time since 2017.

The figures suggest 3,069 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in England last year – a 26% rise on the 2,443 rough sleepers in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Called on the Government to unfreeze housing benefit and “build social homes with rents pegged to local incomes”, Polly Neate, Shelter chief executive, said: “We’re facing a truly bleak situation.”

The figures also show the rate of rough sleepers has risen across the country, from 4.3 per 100,000 people in 2021 to 5.4 per 100,000 last year. In Broxtowe, 1.8 per 100,000 people were estimated to be sleeping rough last year, up from 0.9 the previous year.