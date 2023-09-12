News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Fewer cyclistsacross Mansfield than before pandemic

Fewer people were cycling across Mansfield last year than in 2019, new figures show.
By Will Grimond
Published 12th Sep 2023, 06:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A cycling charity has now called for greater funding for environmentally-friendly travel as cycling rates remain below pre-pandemic levels across England.

The Active Lives Survey from Sport England is used to assess how much exercise people are getting across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Figures from the survey, compiled by the Department for Transport, show 11.5 per cent of people across Nottinghamshire were cycling at least once a month in the year to November 2022, down from 16.3 per cent in 2019.

Across England, 16.1% of people said they biked once a month in 2019 – this has since fallen to 13.1 per cent. (Photo by: Tim Ireland/PA/Radar)Across England, 16.1% of people said they biked once a month in 2019 – this has since fallen to 13.1 per cent. (Photo by: Tim Ireland/PA/Radar)
Across England, 16.1% of people said they biked once a month in 2019 – this has since fallen to 13.1 per cent. (Photo by: Tim Ireland/PA/Radar)
Most Popular

Across England, 16.1 per cent of people said they biked once a month in 2019. This has since fallen to 13.1 per cent.

Read More
More than a dozen upskirting crimes recorded in Nottinghamshire in past two year...

Cycling UK, which campaigns for better access to cycling, called the figures disheartening, especially given a spike at the height of the coronavirus pandemic when fewer cars were on the road.

Duncan Dollimore, charity head of campaigns, said: “This should be a wake-up call for a government that’s slashed dedicated funding for cycling and walking.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Provisional DfT data shows 5 per cent fewer bikes on the road in June 2023 than a year before.

Mr Dollimore said: “Multiple government policies recognise the carbon reduction, public health, air pollution and economic benefits which flow from more people cycling and walking, particularly for short journeys.

“It’s imperative that the Government reflects on these figures and urgently reverses the cuts in the Autumn Statement."

According to the Active Lives Survey, much of the dip in cycling across England has come from fewer people cycling for leisure – 13.1 per cent did so at least once a month in 2019, compared with 9.2 per cent last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire saw a drop over the same period, from 13.9 per cent to 8.8 per cent.

A DfT spokesman said:“Overall, the numbers of people choosing to walk or cycle increasing over the past year has returned to pre-pandemic levels and we are well on the way to half of all short journeys in towns and cities being walked or cycled by 2030. This has been supported by our investment of more than £3 billion into walking and cycling to 2025.”