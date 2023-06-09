Emmerdale star and ex-Pussycat Doll team up as The Bodyguard goes on tour

Check out The Bodyguard when it comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal soon.

Nottingham Theatre Royal, July 3 to 8.

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Ayden Callaghan will join Grammy-nominated, former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton for the UK and Ireland tour of the award-winning international smash hit musical, in the roles of Frank Farmer and Rachel Marron respectively.

The production will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham soon.

Ayden is best known for his roles as Miles De Souza in Emmerdale and fan favourite Joe Roscoe in Hollyoaks.

Melody Thornton is a multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist, selling more than 70 million albums as a member of one of the most celebrated girl groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls.

Melody received rave reviews and audience acclaim for her performance as Rachel Marron when The Bodyguard toured China for six months.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love and I Will Always Love You.