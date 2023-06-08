After midnight tomorrow (June 9), supporters can purchase season tickets applicable to the general pricing structure and can make use of a new, interest-free direct debit option to help spread the cost of their season tickets.The club’s early bird season ticket window – which has already seen 3,900 season tickets sold - is set to close at midnight tomorrow.The direct debit plan will be available when registering for a season ticket via www.stagstickets.co.uk after midnight on Friday, June 9, or you can visit the ticket office at One Call Stadium from 10am on Monday, June 12.