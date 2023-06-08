News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Mansfield Town unveil option to spread season ticket price

Mansfield Town have introduced a new, interest-free direct debit option that enables supporters to spread the cost of their standard-price season ticket across seven months.
By Stags Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read

After midnight tomorrow (June 9), supporters can purchase season tickets applicable to the general pricing structure and can make use of a new, interest-free direct debit option to help spread the cost of their season tickets.The club’s early bird season ticket window – which has already seen 3,900 season tickets sold - is set to close at midnight tomorrow.The direct debit plan will be available when registering for a season ticket via www.stagstickets.co.uk after midnight on Friday, June 9, or you can visit the ticket office at One Call Stadium from 10am on Monday, June 12.

Mansfield Town are helping fans spread the cost of their season tickets.Mansfield Town are helping fans spread the cost of their season tickets.
Mansfield Town are helping fans spread the cost of their season tickets.