Since 2006, Veolia, the council’s waste contractor, has managed the authority’s household waste and recycling centres, including on Oakfield Lane, Warsop.

However, Adrian Hardy, of Warsop, said he was “shocked” after being “turned away” from the centre due to skips being full.

He said: “I was shocked to be told no more recycling waste was being accepted due to skips not being emptied.

Recycling centre.

“I was advised it was down to the council to arrange skip collections.

“This is down to lack of management, poor administration and planning, and no supervisory control by both Veolia and the council.

“It’s all very well the council increasing the council tax but they are failing to deliver on basic recycling issues.

“Lack of recycling leads to fly-tipping of which the local district council then has to clean up at a further cost to the tax payer.

“Why are we giving public service contract to these companies when they are not able to provide and adequate standard of service?”

Mr Hardy said Nottinghamshire Council should “find another suitable partner” to work with.

He said other friends and neighbours had spoke of similar experiences in recent weeks.

A council spokeswoman said: “We are aware there have been recent delays at some of our recycling centres.

“But we are working closely with Veolia’s transport team to ensure skips are emptied as fast as possible.

“To maintain a swift and efficient service for visitors using our facilities.”

A Veolia spokeswoman said: “Due to high demand, we have been experiencing delays at our network of 12 Nottinghamshire recycling centres.

“We are working hard with our transport team and Nottinghamshire Council to ensure skips are emptied as fast as possible to maintain a swift and efficient service for visitors.

“In the meantime, we ask that residents remain patient and suggest they take advantage of the longer opening hours – from 8am to 8pm – to visit our sites in the mornings and evenings.

“This is when it tends to be quieter.”