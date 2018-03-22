YOUR VIEW: prisoners of the gas industry if left to anti-fracking brigade

Yes that was close, no gas to heat our homes or industry for that matter.

What would we do without our gas?

Obviously freeze to death if it was left to the anti-fracking fraternity.

I suppose they could always cut down the remaining trees we have left in this country to keep us warm.

Very environmentally friendly.

Of course, we have the solar panels or even the windmills.

Where were they when we needed them?

Take note the people out there who think its a good idea to protest against the fracking process.

Uuntil we crack the renewables we are prisoners of the gas industry.

In the meantime, if anybody can come up with an idea other than gas to keep us warm through the winter months please speak up, and if it costs a fortune to implement send the bill to the AFF.

A. Keeton

By email

