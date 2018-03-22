YOUR VIEW: Ken Dodd’s Mansfield shows were fun for all the family

Following the death of Ken Dodd, on several occasions a group of friends went to see his show at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield.

It was an experience.

On one occasion a friend called Archie, who was also at the council got involved in the show. Midnight came and went far too fast, however anyone wanting any tickets had to queue and very quickly they sold out.

There was never any bad language and a wide range of ages enjoyed it.

It would be interesting to hear from others who also attended locally, it was equally difficult at other venues to get a ticket and you never heard the same joke twice.

Mark Wilson

Berry Park Lea, Mansfield

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE