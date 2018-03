Well done to Mansfield District Council and all its workforce for the great job they did recently with the bad conditions.

I’ve done enough complaining in the past but the conditions on Cavendish Street were as good as they could have done. I still never got my orders, but that was nothing to do with their efforts.

So well done to everyone and keep it up.

Michael Appleby

Cavendish Street, Mansfield

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE