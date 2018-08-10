What has happened to fish and peas man from Mansfield Market?

Can anyone throw some light on or explain why the gentleman that sold shellfish and hot peas is not on Mansfield Market nowadays?

My husband and I have been down on many different days in the week and have been sorry not to find him. Has he retired or is he ill?

The last time we saw him he was looking forward to a holiday. That was about three months ago, maybe more.

If anyone knows what’s happened to him we would be grateful for the information.

Are we going into Mansfield on the wrong days or has it just disappeared?

Frances J. Hallam

The Crescent, Bilsthorpe

