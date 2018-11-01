‘Snowflakes’ and world have gone nuts over gender equality

I went into the Pound Bakery on Market Place, Mansfield, last week and I asked for three gingerbread men for my grandchildren.

The lady behind the counter said we don’t have gingerbread men.

And I said what are those then, pointing to the gingerbread men and she said they are gingerbread people. I said the world has gone nuts.

I blame the snowflakes for trying to change a traditional thing. It’s crazy.

They are trying to make gender neutral change happen and it won’t work.

Mick Kozlowski

Mansfield

