Remembering our fallen heroes

We are holding a display of more than 5,000 poppies, knitted by the local community, at St Mary’s Church, Cuckney from Wednesday, November 7.

There will be an exhibition in the church of World War One artefacts and service records of the men and women from the surrounding locality who gave their lives in the war.

It will be open from 11am to 3pm, each day until Sunday.

On Friday at 7.15pm there will be a concert of songs and poems including work from the local school.

A Remembrance service in church will take place at 10.45am on Sunday, November 11.

All donations to Royal British Legion.

June M. Ibbotson

Langwith

