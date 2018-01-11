LETTER: Who decides where our money goes?

As a nature lover, I was rather sorry to see that the small tree growing through the roof of the long disused police station in Woodhouse has been removed.

For months I have watched this gallant little tree as it fought its way though the ridge tiles and into the light. I don’t suppose it will cost the taxpayer all that much to keep lighting it up every night. We will probably never know which bright spark had the idea to build this white elephant, just as well we probably never know who did the expensive deal over King’s Mill Hospital. The reason I bring it up is that recently another bright spark (we do seem to have a lot of them around here) has come up with the idea that to get more money for the police budget, they simply put it on your council tax. I realise that if I want police on the beat, I will have to pay for them, even if I don’t actually get them.

But to have to pay for waste of resources and mistakes makes me want to know where the money goes and who is getting it.

Brian Betts Shakespeare Avenue,

Mansfield Woodhouse