LETTER: There are good Samaritans around, proof is reaction after fall

On Tuesday, March 6, I fell while rushing to buy a birthday card before our parking ticket ran out.

Fortunately, two kind people came to my aid with a chair and copious sheets of paper towels to stem the flow of blood from my nose.

A lady even went to our car where my husband was waiting to tell him of my accident.

A gentleman kept talking to me, calming me down.

I am most appreciative of their kindness. It’s lovely to know there are good Samaritans. Thank you very much.

About my injuries, apparently I should have gone to the pharmacy. I did get to see the nurse within minutes, she applied strips to my injured nose. I’m on the mend thanks to her.

Mrs J. Bowler

Northfield Drive,

Mansfield

