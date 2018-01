On Saturday December 9, Mansfield District Council staged the Santa Paws event. The Mansfield branch of Guide Dogs for the Blind Association would like to thank all the people who braved the cold to attend the event. Each dog was given a Christmas gift.

The council also ran a raffle. All monies raised went to the guide dogs . The total amount raised was £361.82. A big thank you to you all.

Janet Fox

Branch secretary