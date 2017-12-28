LETTER: Remembering Stags vs Luton

In regards to the football photo printed in the Chad on November 29, the game was Stags versus Luton on April 20, 1970, and the picture shows Eric Morecambe, who was chairman of Luton at the time, going out onto the pitch to draw the prize raffle. It was the penultimate game of the season and Luton needed one point to gain promotion, which they got as the game ended 0-0.

Malcolm McDonald played for Luton at the time, before going on to Newcastle and playing at international level.

The gate that night was 10,301.

Graham Haycock, 81

Mansfield