LETTER: Parking should be free

My stance on parking charges is well known and documented – it should be free. So I find the £210,000 profit obnoxious.

Within this “profit” is hardship and anguish for those who found it hard to pay and sharpens a daily concern about “getting back on time”, as the majority of the fines were levied against people just a few minutes’ late.

Businesses want free parking, shoppers want free parking and the town needs free parking to re-energise the local economy.

The town needs to welcome shoppers to spend time and money in a leisurely manner. Increased revenues by our town centre businesses would dwarf this figure but with money earned, not fined – there is a subtle difference.

Sid Pepper

By email