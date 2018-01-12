LETTER: MP should put voters before party

When will Mark Spencer MP put the interests of Sherwood before his party?

It has been reported that Ineos, which have been given permission to carry out seismic testing in Nottinghamshire by the Tory-run county council, did not disclose full details of its plans to test in the historic Sherwood Forest.

I believe the same threat exists all over the East Midlands and some Tory MPs have acknowledged concerns in their communities and opposed the gas companies’ plans for fracking. But not Mark Spencer.

In my view it is time the MP put the interests of his constituents above the party interest before the damage is done to our beautiful parks and forests.

Jerry Hague

By email