LETTER: MP, please stop influx of poor quality imports

Dear Ben Bradley MP, I’m writing to make the point that many leave voters, including myself, voted leave because as small and medium-sized businesses working within the domestic market have been hugely damaged by the EU and international free trade deals.

The other element is large-scale contracts for infrastructure projects such as highways and highways maintenance and waste.

We are sick and tired of hearing MPs and senior officers lobbying for this to continue.

It is allowing large firms to monopolise trade and stifling the growth of small and medium businesses.

It is time to look at imposing import duties – not to an excessive scale – in order that the burden on the domestic taxpayer is less and we stop the poor quality imports from countries that are destroying the environment and have poor human rights records.

Charles Cannon

Director,

Ransomwood Estates UK

Forever Green restaurant