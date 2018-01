I went on the school trip from Bull Farm School to Ashbourne 1973 (pictured in Your Memories in the Chad of January 3).

I am in the middle of the picture, back row, Jane Markley. It rained an awful lot and I had to come home early as I was struck down with hayfever for the first time.

The teacher on the right hand side is Mr Johnson.

Jane Clarke (nee Markley)

By email