Homelessness is admitted to be growing across the country.

People are in tents and in shop doorways in all towns and cities. This is a disgrace in winter, especially at Christmas time, yet Theresa May’s Tory Government can only make vague promises about dealing with what they call ‘rough sleepers.’ The tragic situation needs to be given greater priority by the Government. Charities and sympathetic individuals are doing wonderful work.

Max Nottingham

By email