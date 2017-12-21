LETTER: Great year for Stags

It’ll soon be Christmas, a time when we look forward to getting a sackful of presents, as well as spending time with family and loved ones.

Around this time, I for one do look back over the my own highs and lows over the last 12 months, and then think about making – and probably breaking – resolutions. I must say I personally have enjoyed my regular trips this year to the One Call Stadium to watch the Stags.

There seems to be an air of high expectancy around the ground that the team is actually on the up and promotion is a distinct possibility come May.

After many years in the wilderness, the club has turned in performances to make our district proud. I for one am fed up of constantly being in the shadow of Nottingham, Sheffield and Doncaster. A massive thank you is due to owners, John and Carolyn Radford, and also to manager, Steve Evans, for all the hard work they have put in. They deserve success, and that includes getting more backing from us fans.

I hope those supporters who have not been along to the One Call recently will make a New Year resolution to join us at Quarry Lane and help lift the players to the top of the league.

Paul Johnson

Sutton Road, Mansfield