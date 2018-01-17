LETTER: Councils don’t help when it comes to fly-tipping

With regard to the article by Ashley Booker in last week’s Chad, I would just like to raise a few points.

First of all I would like to say I would never fly-tip as I regard the people who do as the scum of the earth. However, I can see why it increases over the festive season.

This is a time when households have a lot more waste and yet the bin collections are depleted to the point of non-existent in some cases.

For example, my last blue bin collection before Christmas was on December 18 and the next one was due on January 6. Okay, that is something I could plan for.

But on the fifth we put the bin out and our bin, along with several others in the street, were not collected on the sixth . When I rang the council to ask why I had not had my bin collected I was told it should have been but I would now have to wait until January 15 for the next collection, but if I put a cardboard box out with the overflow the bin men would take it. They would not get a chance as damp weather, animals etc would have spread the rubbish around the street. So I am left with a pile of papers, tins etc in my back hall.

READ MORE: Why can’t we deal with rubbish properly in this country?



Another reason for fly-tipping is the council policy of not allowing tradesmen to take away waste when they are working on a property without paying a fee. Householders often do not have the means to get rid of this waste and so some builders who do not want to pay the fee fly-tip it. If they are kind enough to get rid of waste for clients they should not be charged.

Householders also have to register to take garden waste etc if they are using a trailer. This should not be the case as who wants to put a load of smelly garden waste in a car if they have a trailer?

In a nutshell.... if the council made it easier to get rid of waste and provided a decent collection service there would be less fly-tipping.

Margaret Al-rekabi

By email