Youngsters step up to make a difference with Mansfield estate litter pick

As young people, we would all see the school holidays as time to chill out with families, see friends, play, and enjoy the relaxation from homework and rules.

However, this was not the case for four youngsters from Mansfield’s Oak Tree estate.

While many were still in bed, 11-year-old Lucas Evans of Samworth Church Academy, 10-year-old Aiko Hallam, Liara Evans, aged nine, and Paul Evans, seven, all of Oak Tree Primary School & Nursery, along with parents, took time off from their break to clean up their estate.

From left, Liara Evans, aged nine, 10-year-old Aiko Hallam, Paul Evans, seven, and 11-year-old Lucas Evans.

The children walked the length of their estate, picking up litter and making the surroundings safe and clean.

“We don't want to live in this mess” was the running commentary from all four of the children.