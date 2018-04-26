Young sales advisers building new careers with Persimmon

A successful recruitment drive has launched new careers for a wave of trainee sales advisers with one of the leading housebuilders in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Persimmon Homes Nottingham began searching for fresh talent back in February 2017. Now four trainees have been given the title of fully-fledged sales adviser, with some even managing their own sites, and two more trainees are expected to qualify in the coming months.

Ashley Walton, of Ollerton, who was the Nottingham region's employee of the month for February.

One of the trainees, Natalie Ford, who hails from Mansfield Woodhouse, achieved a first within Persimmon’s 29 regions by passing both her probation and training in the same session.

Natalie, 23, a former property manager, said: “It’s an achievement I am really proud of.

“I love guiding customers through the journey towards purchasing their own home. It’s a great feeling when you get to hand over the keys.”

Another rising star at Persimmon is former car salesman Ashley Walton, who was named the Nottingham region’s employee of the month for February and has big ambitions to move forward in the business.

Ashley, 24, who is from Ollerton, said: “I was looking for something different but wanted to utilise the skills as a salesman that I had gained in the car industry.

“The two industries have similarities, and it was a great decision to move into property sales.”

Neil Follows, managing director of Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “We have a lot of talented individuals in our regional office with very exciting futures ahead of them.

“We are always looking to nurture the talent within the business and bring forward the next generation of stars.”